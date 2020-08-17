17-Aug-2020 3:44 PM
ACI World advocates for consistent coronavirus testing protocol
ACI World advocated (14-Aug-2020) for governments to follow a "robust and consistent protocol" for COVID-19 testing and for testing to be implemented only when needed as an alternative to broad quarantine measures. ACI recommended the following:
- Adopt the principle of risk-based and proportionate measures based on scientific evidence;
- Avoid blanket quarantine rules;
- Implement effective testing protocols before and after travel as a means to mitigate risk, rather than imposing quarantine;
- Recognise properly issued health certificates;
- Support secure solutions to share health information such as test results;
- Fully implement the ICAO Take-Off Aviation Health Safety Protocols;
- Inform the public in close cooperation with the travel and tourism industries. [more - original PR]