17-Aug-2020 3:44 PM

ACI World advocates for consistent coronavirus testing protocol

ACI World advocated (14-Aug-2020) for governments to follow a "robust and consistent protocol" for COVID-19 testing and for testing to be implemented only when needed as an alternative to broad quarantine measures. ACI recommended the following:

  • Adopt the principle of risk-based and proportionate measures based on scientific evidence;
  • Avoid blanket quarantine rules;
  • Implement effective testing protocols before and after travel as a means to mitigate risk, rather than imposing quarantine;
  • Recognise properly issued health certificates;
  • Support secure solutions to share health information such as test results;
  • Fully implement the ICAO Take-Off Aviation Health Safety Protocols;
  • Inform the public in close cooperation with the travel and tourism industries. [more - original PR]

