ACI World advocates for consistent coronavirus testing protocol

ACI World advocated (14-Aug-2020) for governments to follow a "robust and consistent protocol" for COVID-19 testing and for testing to be implemented only when needed as an alternative to broad quarantine measures. ACI recommended the following:

Adopt the principle of risk-based and proportionate measures based on scientific evidence;

Avoid blanket quarantine rules;

Implement effective testing protocols before and after travel as a means to mitigate risk, rather than imposing quarantine;

Recognise properly issued health certificates;

Support secure solutions to share health information such as test results;

Fully implement the ICAO Take-Off Aviation Health Safety Protocols;

Inform the public in close cooperation with the travel and tourism industries. [more - original PR]