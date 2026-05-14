ACI: Traffic at major Middle East airports more than halved in Mar/Apr-2026

ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East reported (12-May-2026) the following impacts of the conflict in the Gulf region on nine major airports in the Middle East:

The nine airports operated 53% of their pre-conflict schedules in Mar/Apr-2026. Operations fell to 32% of scheduled capacity on the first day of the conflict, before recovering to approximately 63% by the final week of Apr-2026;

The restriction of Gulf airspace removed "nearly one fifth" of east-west connecting capacity via Middle East hubs;

An estimated 27 million passengers did not travel as planned during Mar/Apr-2026, a decline of 54% year-on-year. Passengers decreased 57% to 14 million in Mar-2026 and decreased 50% to 13 million in Apr-2026;

Cargo volumes decreased 52% to an estimated 571,000 tonnes. Volumes decreased 59% to 259,000 tonnes in Mar-2026 and decreased 43% to 312,000 tonnes in Apr-2026;

The airports suffered an estimated revenue shortfall of USD900 million to USD1 billion, equivalent to 55% of budgeted revenue;

Airfares on nonstop east-west routes more than doubled in Mar-2026. Nonstop fares were previously priced at 20% above indirect routings via the Middle East and increased to a 185% premium. Airfares to and from the Middle East remained priced at an average of 50% above pre-conflict levels for Jul/Aug-2026, primarily driven by reduced airline competition. ACI stated: "Airfares are expected to stay elevated in the short to medium term as market imbalances and cost pressures persist";

Rising jet fuel prices are the main challenge facing airports, rather than fuel shortages. ACI stated: "While fuel stocks remain stable, for the majority of airports market conditions are tightening, with jet fuel prices remaining nearly double pre-conflict levels";

ACI stated the recovery trajectory is expected to follow "a slow initial rebound followed by a longer, gradual climb back to baseline", adding: "Continued airspace restrictions, security risks, and elevated fuel prices are likely to weigh on demand and airline capacity". The association stated: "The pace of recovery will depend on coordinated airspace reopening, clearer regulatory guidance, stabilisation of fuel markets, and the ability of Middle Eastern carriers to rebuild networks and restore passenger confidence".

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East director general Stefano Baronci commented: "We are at a critical juncture, since a protracted instability over the summer period may have far more negative impact of the economic sustainability of the airport sector". The assessment was conducted in partnership with Flare Aviation Consulting and covers the two months to 30-Apr-2026. [more - original PR]