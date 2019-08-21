ACI to seek 'more ambitious' CO2 reduction goals from ICAO

ACI World director general Angel Gittens, speaking at the Asia Pacific Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation, stated (20-Aug-2019) airports must be prepared to deal with the effects of climate change while actively working to address, reduce and mitigate the impact of airport operations on the environment. 54 Asia Pacific airports are accredited under the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, representing 41.2% of passenger traffic, of which six are carbon neutral. Ms Gittens commented: "With the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's report, the aviation industry at large is challenged to be a larger part of the solution... ACI will ask the International Civil Aviation Organization to develop more ambitious CO2 reduction goals to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement". [more - original PR]