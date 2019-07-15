ACI NA CEO: 'Airport security is no longer simply limited to the perimeter of the airport'

Airports Council International North America (ACI NA) president and CEO Kevin Burke advocated (12-Jul-2019) for airports to reconsider their approaches to airport security in reaction to the growing use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Mr Burke stated: "Airport security is no longer simply limited to the perimeter of the airport; measures must be taken to protect beyond the perimeter for departing and approaching aircraft. As we've seen, recent incursions around airports demonstrate that more needs to be done and at a faster pace than the regulatory process allows". [more - original PR]