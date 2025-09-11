ACI-LAC director general: Regional airport development slowed by government approval processes

ACI-LAC director general Rafael Echevarne, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) that "very often" there is a tendency in the air travel sector to "criticise airport operators for slowness in building infrastructure", but this may not be justified as regional airport operators generally cannot make the investment and infrastructure construction decisions on their own. Instead, they need to seek approvals from governments, which are often slow in coming.