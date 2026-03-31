ACI EUROPE calls for EES suspension option during summer 2026

ACI EUROPE called (30-Mar-2026) on the European Commission and Member States to maintain the possibility for full suspension of the new European Entry/Exit System (EES) during summer 2026, due to a "continued deterioration" in waiting times at border crossing points following the transition to mandatory registration of 50% of third country nationals on 10-Mar-2026. ACI EUROPE said that "fundamental challenges" remain unresolved, including shortages of border control staff, technical and maintenance issues with self-service kiosks and limited use of automated border control gates. [more - original PR]