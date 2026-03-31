ACI EUROPE calls for EES suspension option during summer 2026
ACI EUROPE called (30-Mar-2026) on the European Commission and Member States to maintain the possibility for full suspension of the new European Entry/Exit System (EES) during summer 2026, due to a "continued deterioration" in waiting times at border crossing points following the transition to mandatory registration of 50% of third country nationals on 10-Mar-2026. ACI EUROPE said that "fundamental challenges" remain unresolved, including shortages of border control staff, technical and maintenance issues with self-service kiosks and limited use of automated border control gates. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
ACI EUROPE, A4E and IATA warned the Entry/Exit System continued to cause “significant” passenger delays and urged a review ahead of peak summer traffic, citing a “complete disconnect” between EU institutions’ perceptions and operational reality, according to ACI EUROPE DG Olivier Jankovec, A4E MD Ourania Georgoutsakou and IATA SVP External Affairs Thomas Reynaert1. Portugal’s Government suspended EES at Lisbon for three months, boosted border equipment capability by 30% and added staff via the National Republican Guard, citing worsening arrivals bottlenecks2.