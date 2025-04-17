ACI: Asia Pacific and Middle East airports to invest USD240bn in developments to 2035

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East reported (16-Apr-2025) airports in Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to undergo "extensive development". Combined investments of USD240 billion will be dedicated to upgrading existing facilities (brownfield projects) and building new airports (greenfield projects) between 2025 and 2035. ACI conducted a survey of more than 30 key airports from the regions to assess airport development needs. Details include:

Brownfield development: USD136 billion would be invested to upgrade existing airports, creating an additional 680 million passenger capacity and 14 million tonnes of cargo capacity;

Greenfield development: USD104 billion will be allocated to build new airports, adding 562 million passenger capacity and 57 million tonnes of cargo capacity.

ACI noted that by 2053, Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to serve nearly 11 billion passengers, close to a three-fold increase from 3.9 billion passengers in 2024. [more - original PR]