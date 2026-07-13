Accra Airport deploys new security screening equipment at T2 and T3
Ghana Airports Company, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (12-Jul-2026) the phased deployment of new security screening equipment at passenger checkpoints at Accra International Airport Terminals 2 and 3. Passengers will no longer be required to remove large electronic devices, or liquids, aerosols and gels from their bags for screening.
Background ✨
Ghana Airports Company MD Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare said it planned to introduce “3D analogue scanners” at Accra Kotoka International Airport Terminal two, removing the need to take liquids out of bags and aiming to end shoe removal during screening.1 Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama also inaugurated construction of a Terminal two–Terminal three connecting concourse, alongside projects including seven baggage scanners and a vehicle scanning system to address peak-hour pressure.2