Accra Airport deploys new security screening equipment at T2 and T3

Ghana Airports Company MD Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare said it planned to introduce “3D analogue scanners” at Accra Kotoka International Airport Terminal two, removing the need to take liquids out of bags and aiming to end shoe removal during screening.1 Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama also inaugurated construction of a Terminal two–Terminal three connecting concourse, alongside projects including seven baggage scanners and a vehicle scanning system to address peak-hour pressure.2