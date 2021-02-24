ACCC to scrutinise competitive behaviour in Australia's aviation sector
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Rod Sims outlined (23-Feb-2021) the ACCC's full list of compliance and enforcement priorities for 2021, a number of which related to consumer and competition issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Sims said the ACCC's 'COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce' would continue to closely monitor forward sales practices by travel businesses, noting concerns about misrepresentations in advertising and marketing material targeted at consumers. Mr Sims said competition in the aviation industry remained fragile, so the ACCC would be scrutinising behaviour that could further damage competition. Mr Sims added: "The ACCC will, for example, be closely monitoring the plans by the regional operator Rex to enter the major domestic routes, including those connecting Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, with a particular focus on Rex's ability to access slots at Sydney Airport". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]