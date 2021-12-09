Become a CAPA Member
9-Dec-2021 9:48 AM

ACCC to not oppose Sydney Aviation Alliance's proposed acquisition of Sydney Airport

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced (09-Dec-2021) it will not oppose Sydney Aviation Alliance's proposed acquisition of Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. The ACCC accepts that there is some minimal potential for competition between airports in relation to some aeronautical services, for example when an international airline seeks to enter the Australian market or when airports are located close to one another. However, taking into account the minimal level of this potential competition, any lessening of competition from the proposed acquisition would not be substantial. [more - original PR]

