1-Aug-2025 10:12 AM

ACCC: Monopolies should be 'appropriately regulated' to control charges

Australian Competition and Consumer Competition (ACCC) GM Matthew Schroder, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stressed (31-Jul-2025) the importance of diversity in managing the challenges faced by the aviation industry. Mr Schroder mentioned the diversity of markets, supply and staff. Mr Schroder also said the monopolies should be "appropriately regulated" in order to control charges and "keep the prices down".

