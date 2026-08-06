ACCC GM: 'There should be more regulation of larger airports'

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) GM infrastructure division Matthew Schroder, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "This industry in particular is sensitive towards rising geopolitical conflicts and energy fluctuations, noting the current conflict is "temporary". When asked if the ACCC needs more power, Mr Schroder responded "no", adding: "But I believe there should be more regulation of larger airports... a lot of regional airports are losing money".