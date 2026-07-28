ACCC GM: New airline entrants may not compete in the same way

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) GM infrastructure division Matthew Schroder, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on potential new airline entrants, stating: "They may not be serving the same sectors and competing in the same way". Mr Schroder noted the industry has been "growing rapidly" from that which "may have been the case 30 years ago". He added: "It would be unfortunate if an airline came in and went out, but it's very hard to know".