Abra Group welcomes slot management decision at Bogota El Dorado Airport

IATA urged authorities to improve operational efficiency at Bogota El Dorado, citing a 2023 study that estimated 100 operations per hour was achievable via 23 measures, with three implemented and six in progress.1 IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerda said full compliance with the Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines, including slot monitoring, remained essential.1 Colombia Aerocivil also worked on a new slot-allocation policy, while it capped summer 2024 capacity at 74 operations per hour.1 2 Abra Group CEO Adrian Neuhauser previously said slot allocation at Bogota was over capacity and required investment in technology, air traffic control, aprons and gates.3