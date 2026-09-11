Abra Group planning to introduce premium cabin on narrowbodies: CCO

Abra Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Angus Clarke, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) the group aims to offer "a more relevant, higher yielding consumer proposition in South America", particularly "in the full service landscape". Mr Clarke said the company is "buying a lot of new planes" and "investing in new cabins" in support of this goal. Mr Clarke noted demand for the group's premium cabin products is strong, reporting: "For Avianca, the widebody premium cabin is doing very, very well". He added: "Our goal is introducing premium cabin on the narrowbody business, so we're very optimistic about that".