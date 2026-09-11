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    11-Sep-2026 3:08 PM

    Abra Group planning to introduce premium cabin on narrowbodies: CCO

    Abra Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Angus Clarke, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) the group aims to offer "a more relevant, higher yielding consumer proposition in South America", particularly "in the full service landscape". Mr Clarke said the company is "buying a lot of new planes" and "investing in new cabins" in support of this goal. Mr Clarke noted demand for the group's premium cabin products is strong, reporting: "For Avianca, the widebody premium cabin is doing very, very well". He added: "Our goal is introducing premium cabin on the narrowbody business, so we're very optimistic about that".

    Background

    Abra Group said it targeted premium growth in 1Q2026, with premium value customers up 16% year-on-year and premium revenue up 56%, supported by customer experience investments including a new Bogota VIP lounge and high speed WiFi on 19 narrowbodies as of 31-Mar-20261. It also outlined product investments to present "a single face to the customer" across avianca, GOL and Wamos Air, while that interaction continued evolving2.

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