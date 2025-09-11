11-Sep-2025 3:05 PM
Abra Group CEO: Customer concerns 'very concentrated' in non-airline sectors
Abra Group CEO Adrian Neuhauser, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) it is a "constant source of frustration" for airlines that "we are the ones that face customers" when they have complaints about prices and competition, while "if you take one step behind us, it's very concentrated" in sectors like airports, service providers and aircraft manufacturers.