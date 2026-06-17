Abra CCO: 'Unlike a lot of other oil spikes, the consumer actually understands what's going on'

Abra Group CCO Angus Clarke, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "We have put through a number of fare increases", noting: "We've tightened the inventory a little bit". Mr Clarke said: "At the end of the day, with this oil price our costs are up 20%, as are everyone's, so you need to recover a minimum of 20% incremental pricing increases". He added: "We're happy with the consumer behaviour and it seems this time, unlike a lot of other oil spikes, the consumer actually understands what's going on". [more - CAPA TV]