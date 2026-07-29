29-Jul-2026 2:43 PM
ABM and LaGuardia Gateway Partners launch robotics pilot in Terminal B at New York LaGuardia Airport
ABM partnered (28-Jul-2026) with LaGuardia Gateway Partners to launch an autonomous robotics pilot programme in Terminal B at New York LaGuardia Airport. The pilot features three advanced robotic platforms designed to complement ABM's human workforce in the terminal:
- Robotic Dog: A four-legged inspection robot deployed in partnership with Skild AI, which is designed to support ABM staff in maintaining safe and clean spaces;
- Autonomous Floor Scrubbers: Purpose-built technology deployed in partnership with CenoBots which leverages advanced 3D LiDAR navigation and intelligent mapping to deliver floor cleaning;
- Autonomous Vacuums: Dual-function autonomous units deployed in partnership with CenoBots which use advanced navigation and intelligent mapping to capture both fine dust and larger debris across high-traffic terminal areas. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
ABM previously partnered with WHILL to trial an autonomous mobility service in London Heathrow Terminal three, enabling passengers with mobility needs to self-navigate via self-driving devices that autonomously returned to a home location; WHILL said the service operated at 26 airports and facilities globally.1 ABM also expanded its LaGuardia Gateway Partners relationship to provide integrated facility services at LaGuardia Terminal B.2