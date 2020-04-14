AAPA: Worldwide demand for air cargo declined 19% in Mar-2020

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (13-Apr-2020) worldwide demand for air cargo declined by 19% year-on-year in Mar-2020, but is "holding up relatively well despite economic disruption in many economies following measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19". AAPA reported airlines have increased the number of services operated with dedicated freighter aircraft to partially compensate for the loss of bellyhold capacity resulting from the drastic cutbacks in passenger services. A number of Asian airlines have also been operating additional air cargo services using passenger aircraft adapted to carry cargo both in the bellyhold as well as in the cabin in the absence of passengers. [more - original PR]