AAPA upbeat on outlook for Asian airline sector

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Andrew Herdman, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (07-Nov-2017) the outlook for the Asian airline sector is fairly upbeat. Profitability is mixed but cargo and passenger traffic growth is strong. "Overall, I think it's another successful year for Asia Pacific aviation", Mr Herdman said. AAPA expects strong passenger growth and the recovery in the cargo market to continue in 2018 although year over year figures for cargo may not be as strong. "The global economy is in pretty good shape and trade is picking up after some very weak years following the financial crisis", Mr Herdman said. Profitability levels should also be maintained at roughly 2017 levels. "Overall airlines are focused on revenue optimisation and cost control," Mr Herdman said. [more - CAPA TV]
24-Nov-2017 11:13 AM