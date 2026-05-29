AAPA: Supply chain disruptions 'lent support' to air cargo market growth in Apr-2026

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) stated (28-May-2026) "The conflict in the Middle East resulted in supply chain disruptions and higher prices for goods, prompting accelerated stockpiling activity as businesses and consumers sought to secure products ahead of further cost increases" in Apr-2026. AAPA added: "This, in turn, lent support to air cargo market growth". International air cargo demand in FTKs increased by 4.1% year-on-year in Apr-2026. Freight capacity expanded 4.4%, resulting in a 0.2pp decline in the average load factor to 60.5%. AAPA director general Wong Hong stated: "The start of the second quarter saw accelerated expansion in global manufacturing activity, with increased purchases of consumer and intermediate goods driving demand for air shipments". Mr Hong noted growth in Apr-2026 "helped lift international air cargo demand during the first four months of 2026 to 5.3%". [more - original PR]