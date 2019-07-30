AAPA: Regional passenger traffic outlook is 'broadly positive'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Andrew Herdman reported (29-Jul-2019) international air passenger demand in the Asia Pacific region continued to grow at a moderate pace during Jun-2019, driven by widespread availability of affordable airfares and resilient growth in regional economies. Mr Herdman said international passengers carried by Asian airlines grew by an "encouraging" 4.7% year-on-year to 186 million in 1H2019, which was "supported by strong leisure demand, which continued to outpace the global rate of economic expansion". The outlook for the Asia Pacific travel market is "broadly positive, with continued expansion in air passenger demand", he said. [more - original PR]