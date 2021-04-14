Become a CAPA Member
14-Apr-2021 11:04 AM

AAPA: Feb-2021 data shows air traffic demand remains at depressed levels

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (13-Apr-2021) Asia Pacific regional carriers handled 1.2 million international passengers in Feb-2021, a decline of 93.7% year-on-year. Available seat capacity was down 84.1%. Average international passenger load factor was 24.8%. AAPA stated the data shows international air traffic demand remains at depressed levels as a result of continued border restrictions. AAPA director general Subhas Menon said: "During the first two months of the year, Asian airlines carried just 4% of the number of international passengers that flew in the corresponding months of 2019, before the pandemic decimated travel". [more - original PR]

