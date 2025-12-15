Loading
15-Dec-2025 10:18 AM

AAPA director general: Supply chain and consumer protection regulations of the 'utmost importance'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "What is of the utmost importance currently and for the next few years are supply chain issues - how regulations around these are bolstered - and consumer protection regulations". Mr Menon added: "There are more and more regulations being drawn up. I think this is a COVID hangover. Governments got in the habit of coming up with regulations to protect residents and they never really stopped". Mr Menon concluded: "If supply chain issues aren't addressed then sustainability will be affected because there will be ageing fleets… and you are also affecting economic sustainability".

