AAPA director general: Asia Pacific capacity growth 'moving towards historical trends'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) capacity growth in Asia Pacific is "slowing down" but is "moving towards historical trends". Mr Menon said intra-regional travel remains "quite healthy" compared to historical trends. He added: "I don't feel connectivity is a big problem" in Southeast Asia, commenting: "The driver is demand, and demand is going to grow".

