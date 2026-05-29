AAPA: ASK increase in Apr-2026 'restrained in the wake of sharply higher fuel costs'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (28-May-2026) international passenger numbers were "broadly unchanged" year-on-year at 32.4 million in Apr-2026. Demand in RPKs increased 3.3%, reflecting "relatively firmer traffic" on longer haul routes. ASKs increased by a "marginal" 1.4%, as capacity growth was "restrained in the wake of sharply higher fuel costs". As a result, international passenger load factors remained high, averaging 84.8%, up 1.6pp. AAPA director general Wong Hong stated: "The conflict in the Middle East continues to add volatility to energy markets, keeping jet fuel prices elevated and further intensifying cost pressures for airlines". Mr Hong added: "Despite signs of the conflict easing, growing macroeconomic uncertainty, coupled with inflationary pressures continue to weigh on the outlook for both passenger and air cargo markets in the months ahead". He noted: "Nevertheless, Asia Pacific airlines remain vigilant in managing costs and carefully deploying capacity to optimise yields and profitability in this challenging operating environment, without compromising safety standards". [more - original PR]