AAPA: Asia Pacific airline international pax up 8% for year to Sep-2018,

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (18-Oct-2018) Asia Pacific regional carriers increased international passenger traffic by 8% year-on-year for the year to the end of Aug-2018, reflecting strong business and leisure travel demand. During the same period, international air cargo demand increased by 4.8%. AAPA noted growth rates have moderated following the surge in 2017, with some concern over rising tensions between major trading nations. Rising fuel costs and currency fluctuations are putting margins under pressure, although overall, Asia Pacific airlines are expected to deliver substantial profits for the fourth year in succession. [more - original PR]