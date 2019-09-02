Become a CAPA Member
2-Sep-2019 11:52 AM

AAI: India pax up 1% to 28.9m in Jul-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (30-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2019:

  • Passengers: 28.9 million, +0.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 23.2 million, +1.2%;
    • International: 5.7 million, -0.7%;
  • Cargo: 293,007 tonnes, -3.2%;
    • Domestic: 116,942 tonnes, +0.1%;
    • International: 176,065 tonnes, -5.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 215,837, +0.3%;

