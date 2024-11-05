5-Nov-2024 5:49 PM
AAHK executive director airport operations: Technology necessary to cut costs, enhance efficiency
Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) executive director airport operations Steven Yiu, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) the adoption of technology is necessary for the airport to drive down costs and enhance efficiency. Mr Yiu noted that each autonomous tractor vehicle the airport deploys can save the need for four drivers. The airport plans to operate 100 autonomous tractors by the end of 2025.