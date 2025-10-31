Loading
31-Oct-2025 7:04 PM

AAHK director of hub development: PPP model a 'very powerful tool' for airports

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) director of hub development Chapman Fong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (31-Oct-2025) the public-private partnership (PPP) model is a "very powerful tool", particularly in Asia Pacific where traffic is growing quickly and airport investment is expensive. Mr Fong said the "best model" for a PPP depends on the context and it is "not a one size fits all" situation.

