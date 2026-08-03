AAA CEO: USD28bn to be invested in airport expansion over the next decade

Australian Airports Association (AAA) CEO Simon Westaway, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28/29-Jul-2026) "This next wave of airport expansion over the next decade will see over AUD40 billion (USD28.18 billion) in direct capital investment going into our airports, with AUD36 billion (USD25.36 billion) of that coming directly from the private sector". Mr Westaway said: "These are all of our major gateways, as well as a number of our emerging gateway airports, our largest capital city and largest regional airports from around the country". He added: "Overarchingly, there's a lot of other investment going on right through airfields". [more - CAPA TV]