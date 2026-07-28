    Loading
    28-Jul-2026 3:13 PM

    A4ANZ highlights air traffic control staffing challenges

    Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) CEO Stephen Beckett, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) A4ANZ is witnessing an "inability" to staff air traffic control towers around Australia, noting this "leads to considerable disruption and its not just a one off". Mr Beckett said: "There are many factors as to why disruption occurs, but this is ongoing and it is persistent". He concluded: "We want to work together but there has to be some restraint and decent service provided before you can double fees".

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More