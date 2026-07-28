A4ANZ highlights air traffic control staffing challenges

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) CEO Stephen Beckett, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) A4ANZ is witnessing an "inability" to staff air traffic control towers around Australia, noting this "leads to considerable disruption and its not just a one off". Mr Beckett said: "There are many factors as to why disruption occurs, but this is ongoing and it is persistent". He concluded: "We want to work together but there has to be some restraint and decent service provided before you can double fees".