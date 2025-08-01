A4ANZ CEO: 'We’re advocating for enhanced monitoring of the performance of major airports'
Airlines for Australia & New Zealand (A4ANZ) CEO Emma Wilson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "We're advocating for enhanced monitoring of the performance of major airports". Ms Wilson said: "It would be useful for the productivity commission enquiry into the Aviation White Paper to look at airfares and what goes into airport operating charges".
Background ✨
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's 2022/23 Airport Monitoring Report found that reform was needed to address the imbalance of power in commercial negotiations between airports and airlines, recommending measures such as commercial arbitration and mandatory pricing principles. Airlines for Australia & New Zealand urged the government to adopt these recommendations through the Aviation White Paper to better protect consumers from the impact of monopoly market power1.