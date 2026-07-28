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    28-Jul-2026 3:18 PM

    A4ANZ CEO: Increasing fees can 'change the dynamic of a route;

    Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) CEO Stephen Beckett, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "When you increase a fee or charge it hits different routes differently", noting: "A $10 fee can change the dynamic of a route". Mr Beckett said: "Those small charges, it changes the economics of these routes", noting: "Understanding how you can apply a fee or charge or regulation, is all part of good public policy making".

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