A4ANZ CEO: Increased fuel prices and regulation among biggest tensions facing aviation industry

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) CEO Stephen Beckett, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) a "wave of costs" are among the biggest tensions facing the aviation industry, citing increased fuel prices, new government regulation and an increase in passenger movement charges among others. Mr Beckett stated: "We're seeing additional costs being added to the system, and sustainable aviation measures are coming in which we support, but that is also an added cost into the system". He noted airlines are "struggling" with additional complexity and greater regulation over their operations, adding over 60 airlines are "competing for business in Australia". Mr Beckett stated: "Airfares are particularly flat but these costs keep growing and the rubber band is getting stretched further and further".