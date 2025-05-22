A4A member CEOs write open letter to Congress calling for ATC system investment

Airlines for America (A4A) placed (21-May-2025) a full page advertisement in the Washington Post with an open letter to Congress signed by the CEOs of all nine A4A carrier members, in addition to A4A president and CEO Nick Calio. The letter "details why Congress must invest in America's air traffic control (ATC) system to ensure the continued safety and improved efficiency of the National Airspace System", stating: "We are writing to ask Congress to take bold action and rebuild America's aging ATC system… Now, it's time for Congress to do its part and provide much-needed resources and turn the plan into reality". [more - original PR]