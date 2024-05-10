737 MAX 10 'will be fantastic when it comes': WestJet CCO

WestJet Group EVP and CCO John Weatherill, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, said (09-May-2024) the Boeing 737 MAX 10 "will be fantastic when it comes", adding: "We were supposed to get our first one in September this year. That's not going to happen, clearly... We've had to be really flexible, and we do have flexibility in the leasing market". Mr Weatherill also commented that supply chain issues have been impacting the carrier "substantially", causing "a bit of a scramble" for operational resilience.