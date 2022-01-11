Become a CAPA Member
11-Jan-2022 1:04 PM

2021 pax across Swedavia network down 70% on 2019 levels

Swedavia reported (10-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights across its network for Dec-2021 and 2021:

Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Frankfurt were the most popular destinations in 2021. CEO Jonas Abrahamsson said the company expects a "weaker trend" for the start of 2022. [more - original PR]

