11-Jan-2022 1:04 PM
2021 pax across Swedavia network down 70% on 2019 levels
Swedavia reported (10-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights across its network for Dec-2021 and 2021:
- Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 1.6 million, -44% compared to Dec-2019;
- Domestic: 530,208, -42%;
- International: 1.1 million, -45%;
- Stockholm Arlanda Airport: 1 million, -43%;
- Domestic: 224,013, -38%;
- International: 800,330, -45%;
- Gothenburg Landvetter Airport: 243,000, -48%;
- Domestic: 38,819, -53%;
- International: -47%;
- 2021:
- Passengers: 12 million, -70%
- Stockholm Arlanda Airport: 7.5 million, -70%;
- Gothenburg Landvetter Airport: 1.9 million, -70%.
Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Frankfurt were the most popular destinations in 2021. CEO Jonas Abrahamsson said the company expects a "weaker trend" for the start of 2022. [more - original PR]