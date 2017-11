Krasnoyarsk Yemelyanovo Airport established (27-Nov-2017) a new record for passenger traffic, exceeding the record 2.1 million passengers handled in 2014. The airport expects to handle 2.3 million passengers in 2017, up 26% year-on-year. Krasnoyarsk Yemelyanovo Airport director general Andrey Metssler said: "I am confident that the launch of the new terminal will become another serious factor, contributing to growth in passenger numbers". [more - original PR - Russian]