UEC-Aviadvigatel confirms first MC-21 flight with PD-14 engine expected in 2019

UEC-Aviadvigatel confirmed (05-Dec-2017) the first flight of the Irkut MC-21 aircraft with PD-14 engines is expected in 2019. UEC-Aviadvigatel MD and general designer Alexander Inozemtsev said the first serial PD-14 engine will be tested in Jun-2018. MC-21 will undergo additional certification to commence operations with the Russian made engine. Two PD-14s are undergoing testing at NPO Saturn and Central Institute of Aviation Motors. A third PD-14 will be delivered to Flight Research Institute M M Gromov in Dec-2017 to undergo the third stage of flight tests. [more - original PR - Russian]