Airports of Regions and Novaport companies bid for Novy Urengoy Airport concession

Russia's Yamalo-Nents Autonomous Area stated (06-Sep-2017) Airports of Regions' Urengoyaeroinvest and Novaport's International Airport Novosibirsk submitted bids for the tender to modernise Novy Urengoy Airport as part of a 30 year concession agreement. The winner must construct a new terminal building, reconstruct the runway, install aerobridges and ensure the provision of international standard passenger services. The airport must remain operational during reconstruction work. Bidders are expected to submit airport modernisation projects by mid Dec-2017. The modernisation work is expected to increase the capacity of the airport from up to 200 passengers/hr to 800 passengers/hr. The project also considers phase two reconstruction work, with the expansion of capacity to 1200 passengers/hr, if passenger numbers reach 1.5 million p/a. [more - original PR - Russian]