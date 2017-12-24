Vietnam Airlines to accelerate international expansion in 2018, with focus on North Asia

Vietnam Airlines is planning to accelerate international expansion in 2018 – primarily by adding capacity to North Asia. The airline expects to grow international passenger traffic by 14% in 2018, compared to growth of less than 3% in 2017.
Expansion of the narrowbody fleet with the delivery of new A321neos will drive some of the growth. The airline has opted for a 203-seat two class configuration for the A321neo, with only eight business class seats. Vietnam Airlines needs high density aircraft to compete effectively with LCCs in a price sensitive market.
The arrival of 787-10s in 2019 will provide another opportunity for Vietnam Airlines to reduce its unit costs and increase capacity on regional international routes.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com