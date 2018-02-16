United Airlines still playing catch-up with Delta and American Air, but the gap persists
United Airlines has been playing catch-up with rivals since its merger with Continental Airlines eight years ago, and even with a new team in the executive suite, it arguably continues to lag its large network peers in certain areas. Its rivals American and Delta have made strides in premium product development during the past couple of years, and the results of those efforts are beginning to materialise in their revenue generation.
Both American and Delta are starting to reap benefits of their premium economy offerings available in international markets, while United is just crystallising its strategy in that product segment. United has also faced obstacles in the roll-out of the latest iteration of its first class product, Polaris.
To be fair, some of United’s challenges are holdovers from days of its previous executive management, but some of the obstacles arise from attempting to correct too many issues at once, and the result is the creation of a certain level of inertia that’s hard to overcome.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com