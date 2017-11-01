United Airlines needs some short term positive momentum as it works toward long term aspirations

United Airlines has been in a state of flux for the better part of a decade since Continental swooped in to forge a hasty merger with United, ousting US Airways as the preferred partner. After Continental’s management took the helm at United, employee relations worsened and the airline’s operational performance tanked.
After his appointment as United’s CEO in 2015, Oscar Munoz put together a new management team that outlined ambitious goals in late 2016, including closing the margin gap with Delta, significantly shoring up United's revenue and pairing down costs.
Since that time, United has increased its capacity growth, and endured challenges in achieving sustained positive unit revenue while its costs are also moving in the wrong direction. The result: the company being left in the unenviable position of attempting to steer investors to its long term strategy as short term metrics continue to suffer.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com