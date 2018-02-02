Singapore-China aviation market: rapid growth as Chinese visitor numbers surge, LCCs expand

The Singapore-China market has grown rapidly over the past three years, driven by inbound tourism. Chinese visitor numbers to Singapore have nearly doubled since 2014, prompting several airlines to add capacity in the Singapore-China market.



Singapore-China passenger traffic increased by 15% in 2016, and by another 12% in 2017. Traffic initially recovered in 2015 with a 7% increase, after the Singapore-China market had contracted in 2014.

LCCs have accounted for a large proportion of the growth, increasing their overall capacity share over the past four years from less than 20% to 33%. Scoot is now the airline with the largest share in the Singapore-China market, having a 27% share of capacity and operating 17 Chinese destinations.