Singapore Changi: more healthy growth for SE Asia’s largest airport, prompting capacity investments

Singapore Changi Airport passenger traffic increased by 6% in 2017, and for the first time surpassed 60 million. On 18-Dec-2017 Changi became the first airport in Southeast Asia to reach 60 million passengers, beating out its rivals Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Kuala Lumpur International and Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta. Suvarnabhumi reached the 60 million passenger milestone later in Dec-2017, while Soekarno-Hatta and Kuala Lumpur International will likely hit 60 million in 2018.

Singapore Changi’s traffic has increased by 150% since 2003, driven primarily by rapid LCC expansion. LCCs, which launched in Singapore in 2004 and 2005, now account for 30% of capacity at Changi.



Growth in Singapore has slowed in recent years and is unlikely to return to the double digits, which was last achieved in 2012. However, Singapore passenger traffic could double over the next 15 years, and Changi will be prepared to handle such growth after the opening of a fifth terminal and third runway.