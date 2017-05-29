Singapore Airlines Part 3: Australia once again the focus as expansion resumes in fiscal 2017/18
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is pursuing another round of expansion in Australia in its current fiscal year as the airline resumes overall capacity expansion. SIA’s share of international seat capacity in Australia will reach 8% in Aug-2017, and its group share (including Scoot and SilkAir) will reach 10% – matching Emirates, which is now the largest foreign airline presence in Australia.
SIA’s total capacity has shrunk in the past four consecutive years and passenger numbers have been relatively flat. However, SIA has continued to expand in Australia, with passenger traffic up 13% over the past four years.
SIA is adding another three weekly flights to Melbourne from Jul-2017 and another four weekly flights to Brisbane from Aug-2017, resulting in a record amount of capacity in the Australia market. SIA has also expanded in the Sydney market in 2017, with up to four additional frequencies during certain periods. Its total seat capacity in Australia in Aug-2017 will be up nearly 20% compared to Aug-2016, which also includes the impact of the Sep-2016 launch of flights to Canberra.
