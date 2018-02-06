Phnom Penh Airport: rapid passenger and tourism growth dictates new airport for Cambodia’s capital 

Cambodia has approved a proposal to develop a new airport 30km outside the capital, Phnom Penh. The new airport could eventually replace the existing Phnom Penh International Airport, which is constrained due to its location on a relatively small site of approximately 400ha near the city centre.
A gigantic 2400ha site has been set aside for the new airport, providing ample space for multiple runways and terminals. The existing airport has a single runway and a terminal which has the capacity to handle 5 million passengers per annum. Terminal capacity can potentially be doubled but there is not sufficient space at the existing site to support a large scale airport or second runway.
Passenger traffic at Phnom Penh surged by 25% in 2017 to 4.2 million passengers, and has doubled in just five years. Growth of at least 20% is likely in 2018, which would put the airport throughput above 5 million passengers.
