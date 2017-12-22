Philippine Airlines gains competitive advantage in Toronto-Manila market as nonstop flights launch

Philippine Airlines (PAL) launched nonstop flights from Manila to Toronto on 16-Dec-2017. Toronto to Manila is now among the 20 longest routes in the world, with a block time of 16hr30min on the westbound leg. The shorter eastbound leg from Manila to Toronto has a block time of 14hr40min.

The new service is operated four times weekly and replaces a four times weekly service that operated via Vancouver. The nonstop flight is 4.5 hours quicker than PAL’s previous one-stop service via Vancouver, which had a total transit time of 21 hours on the westbound sector.



By introducing a nonstop option in the Toronto-Manila market, PAL has gained a competitive advantage over the nine airlines that offer a one-stop product. Several of these airlines offered similar, or shorter, total transit times than PAL before PAL introduced a nonstop service.