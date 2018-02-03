Narrowbodies dominate North American deliveries in 2018; A350's future at AA still in play

Narrowbody aircraft are dominating deliveries in North America during 2018, with Boeing 737s leading the charge. The region’s leading operator of 737s, Southwest, is adding more new generation 737 MAX jets in 2018, and recently exercised options for 40 additional MAX 8 narrowbodies.



Frontier Airlines remains the largest A320neo family operator in North America, operating 17 aircraft. Some airlines have pushed back deliveries of the jets due to engine problems that airlines endured in 2017.

But Frontier and Alaska Air Group are accepting delivery of A320neo family jets in 2018, and Frontier is set to become the largest A320neo operator in North America, based on aircraft orders.



Most of North America’s largest airlines have settled on their preferred fleet compositions for the next few years, with the exception of American Airlines’ order for 22 A350 narrowbodies. The airline is exploring options for that portion of its widebody fleet, but does not feel any rush to make a definitive decision.