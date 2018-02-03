Narrowbodies dominate North American deliveries in 2018; A350's future at AA still in play

Narrowbody aircraft are dominating deliveries in North America during 2018, with Boeing 737s leading the charge. The region’s leading operator of 737s, Southwest, is adding more new generation 737 MAX jets in 2018, and recently exercised options for 40 additional MAX 8 narrowbodies.
Frontier Airlines remains the largest A320neo family operator in North America, operating 17 aircraft. Some airlines have pushed back deliveries of the jets due to engine problems that airlines endured in 2017.
But Frontier and Alaska Air Group are accepting delivery of A320neo family jets in 2018, and Frontier is set to become the largest A320neo operator in North America, based on aircraft orders.
Most of North America’s largest airlines have settled on their preferred fleet compositions for the next few years, with the exception of American Airlines’ order for 22 A350 narrowbodies. The airline is exploring options for that portion of its widebody fleet, but does not feel any rush to make a definitive decision.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com